Norfolk Police, U.S. Marshals serve warrant to fugitive accused of shooting at officers

The Norfolk Police Department and U.S. Marshals served an out-of-city warrant to Jermel McSwain in the 1100 block of ...

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 4:54 PM

The Norfolk Police Department and U.S. Marshals served an out-of-city warrant to Jermel McSwain in the 1100 block of W. Little Creek Road Friday night.

McSwain had active warrants for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Possession of Narcotics and Parole Violation in connection with a 'situation' at a Portsmouth trailer park.

Traffic was blocked at W. Little Creek Road and Diven Street but has since reopened.

The incident began early Tuesday morning when Chesapeake Police attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Ford Mustang in the 2100 block of South Military Highway.

The driver refused to stop and officers pursued the vehicle into the City of Portsmouth where the driver turned into a trailer park in the 2800 block of Victory Boulevard.

The driver, identified as McSwain, exited the car and officers began chasing him on foot. The suspect fired a shot at officers as they ran, but no officers were injured.

