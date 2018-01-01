Clear

Tree falls on RV, killing 2-year-old in north Louisiana

A 2-year-old girl died at a north Louisiana RV park overnight after a large tree crushed the RV in which she was slee...

Posted: Apr. 14, 2018 11:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 4:55 PM

A 2-year-old girl died at a north Louisiana RV park overnight after a large tree crushed the RV in which she was sleeping.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, it happened about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Hill Crest Mobile Home & RV Park on Highway 80 in Haughton.

A large tree fell on a recreational vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Saturday where the girl was sleeping. Four adults and a 15-month old also in the RV at the time were not injured.

The same weather to blame for the 2-year-old's death is moving into the New Orleans metro Saturday.

The strong line of storms could produce wind gusts of up to 70 mph, up to quarter-sized hail, and a few tornadoes. We could also see two-four inches of rain.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It