Clear

Deck collapses at post-funeral gathering, multiple people injured

Six people were injured when a deck collapsed in O'Fallon, Illinois Thursday night.Firefighters said about 15 ...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 8:25 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 5:00 PM

Six people were injured when a deck collapsed in O'Fallon, Illinois Thursday night.

Scroll for more content...

Firefighters said about 15 people were on the deck when it collapsed in the 1300 block of Winding Creek Court. Officials said a family was gathering after a funeral when the incident occurred around 9:15 p.m.

"The family's had a traumatic day before this ever happened," Fire Chief Brent Saunders said. "A lot of folks coming together at this point in time, and to have a tragedy like this is extremely sad."

The fire chief told News 4 the deck fell about 12 feet.

Of the six people injured, one was listed in critical condition.

The city is investigating the cause of the collapse but News 4 has learned the deck is believed to be 26 years old and was constructed when the house was built in 1992.

According to long time deck builder, Duane Huggins of Fence & Deck Depot, most deck collapse start when the deck comes loose from the side of the house.

"It's always the attachment to the house, whether it's the failure of the bolts, failure of the fasteners or a lack of flashing which rotted everything on the house and let it fall away."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It