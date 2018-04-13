Clear

White House spokesman: 'Last I've heard' Cohen is still Trump's attorney

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday evening that Michael Cohen continues to be President Donald Trump's person...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 7:16 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 3:35 PM

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Friday evening that Michael Cohen continues to be President Donald Trump's personal attorney, despite being under criminal investigation.

"Last I've heard, he continues to be," Shah told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" when asked about Cohen's role as the President's personal legal counsel.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Cohen has been "under criminal investigation" for months in New York over his business dealings.

Earlier Friday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders declined to say whether Cohen was still Trump's personal attorney.

"I know that the President worked with him as a personal attorney. Beyond that, I don't have anything else to add," Sanders said.

Pressed later whether Cohen was still acting as Trump's attorney, Sanders demurred.

"I'm not sure. I would have to check. We only speak about White House staff," Sanders said.

Cohen's home and office were raided by federal investigators on Monday, but attorneys for Cohen have filed a temporary restraining order in the matter, asking the court to stop federal prosecutors from using some of the records they seized.

Trump and Cohen spoke over the phone on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

