Trump called attorney Michael Cohen on Friday

President Donald Trump spoke to Michael Cohen over the phone on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter confirm...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 5:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 11:53 AM

President Donald Trump spoke to Michael Cohen over the phone on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

According to The New York Times, which previously reported the story, the phone call took place as both men's attorneys began a courtroom battle with the US Attorney's Office in Manhattan over the raid of Cohen's office and home on Monday.

DOJ: Michael Cohen 'under criminal investigation'

The Times reported that it was unclear what Trump and Cohen discussed during their call but noted it "could be problematic for both men, as lawyers often advise their clients not to talk to each other during investigations."

Cohen's attorneys have filed a temporary restraining order asking the court to stop federal prosecutors from using some of the records they seized. The US attorney in New York asserted in response that the raids had been authorized by a federal judge to seek evidence of conduct "for which Cohen is under criminal investigation."

The Justice Department announced Friday that Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months in New York relating to his business dealings.

