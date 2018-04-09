HHS official shared post saying 'forefathers' would have 'hung' Obama, Clinton for treason

A political appointee at the Department of Health and Human Services shared an image in 2017 that said "our forefathers would have hung" Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for treason, a CNN KFile review has found.

Ximena Barreto is a far-right political pundit who in December 2017 joined the Trump administration as deputy director of communications at the department.

Barreto was placed on leave by the department on Monday after the liberal watchdog Media Matters reported that Barreto called Islam "a cult" and pushed the false Pizzagate conspiracy theory, which alleged that Clinton was part of a child-sex ring based in part at a Washington, DC, pizza restaurant.

A subsequent KFile review of her Twitter account "RepublicanChick" found that Barreto also repeatedly used the hashtag #BanIslam and twice shared conspiracy theories about the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. Barreto also shared a conspiracy theory that French President Emmanuel Macron was controlled by the Rothschild family and that Clinton and Obama were controlled by investor and Democratic mega-donor George Soros. Both the Rothschilds and Soros are frequent targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

A department spokesperson did not comment on tweets unearthed by KFile and reiterated to CNN that Barreto has been placed on administrative leave while they look into the matter.

Prior to joining HHS, Barreto was a far-right political pundit and Trump-supporting blogger.

She co-hosted a YouTube show called "The Right View by Deplorable Latinas." A now-removed biography on her personal website said she "has worked as a political activist, and worked hundreds of hours with Republican candidates (sic) campaigns, including John McCain, Ted Cruz and President Donald Trump."

Here's what Barreto tweeted:

On Barack Obama

In May of 2017, Barreto retweeted an image saying the "our forefathers would have hung" Clinton and Obama for treason.

In August of 2017 Barreto retweeted an image of a statue of Obama labeling him "a Muslim terrorist."

In January of 2017, Barreto wrote in a tweet that Obama was a "pansy and a traitor."

On Seth Rich

In October 2016, Barreto implied Rich was killed by either Clinton or the Democratic National Committee, using the hashtags #KilledByTheDNC #HillaryBodyCount #ClintonBodyBags

In May, 2017, Barreto retweeted a video about Rich, saying that "the media blackout and the silence from Washington on Seth Rich should scare the hell out of you."

On Islam

On five separate occasions found by KFile's review, Barreto tweeted the hashtag "#BanIslam" in asserting that those participating in the Women's March had turned their back on "real oppression."

She also tweeted "#DeportLSarsour," referring to Women's March organizer Linda Sarsour.

In other tweets, she called for a boycott of Amazon for an ad that showed a Christian priest and Muslim imam together, saying that "an Imam would never sit with a priest FYI".

On Hillary Clinton, Democrats and Emmanuel Macron

In a tweet in August of 2016, Barreto falsely claimed that Clinton aide Huma Abedin's family had terrorist ties.

In April of 2017, Barreto spread a conspiracy theory that Macron was controlled by the Rothschilds and that Clinton and Obama were controlled by Soros.

"Macron is just a political puppet of the Rothschilds, just like Obama and Hillary are Soros Puppets!" she wrote.