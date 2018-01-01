Clear

NYPD expands Neighborhood Policing program onto subway

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 3:24 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 9:37 AM

The NYPD announced Thursday that they are expanding their crime-fighting strategy into the subway system.

Police announced that the Neighborhood Policing program, which emphasizes crime reduction and collaborative problem solving, is expanding into the subway.

The program would begin with Transit District 12, which covers stations along the 2, 5 and 6 lines in the Bronx and Transit District 30, which covers stations along the 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, B, D, Q, F, G and R lines in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

In both districts, three policing sectors have been established, which will allow the department to quickly deploy officers and maximize their presence throughout the area.

"Neighborhoods and communities take many shapes and forms throughout our great city, and not just above ground," said Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

Police started implementing Neighborhood Policing back in 2015 and is currently operating in 63 precincts.

NYPD hopes to implement the program in each of the city's 12 transit districts by 2019.

