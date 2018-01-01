Clear

Man pulls gun on fellow parent in car line at elementary school in Slidell

A man pulled out a gun and threatened another parent while they were waiting in line to pick up their children from s...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 3:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 8:29 AM

A man pulled out a gun and threatened another parent while they were waiting in line to pick up their children from school yesterday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on April 12 at Cypress Cove Elementary School, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-two-year-old Tyronne Causey pulled out a handgun after becoming enraged at another parent in the car line.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and Causey was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, according to the STPSO.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It