Man pulls gun on fellow parent in car line at elementary school in Slidell

A man pulled out a gun and threatened another parent while they were waiting in line to pick up their children from school yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on April 12 at Cypress Cove Elementary School, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-two-year-old Tyronne Causey pulled out a handgun after becoming enraged at another parent in the car line.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown, and Causey was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone, according to the STPSO.