What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news....

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 7:55 AM

A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A punk rock turtle

If his green hair doesn't grab your attention ... his breathing technique might.

A ticketless concert

Coachella is upon us. But don't despair if you don't have tickets.

A dirty list

Strawberries are repeat offenders. Check out who else is on the 'dirty dozen' list.

A grand ole surprise

This yodeling viral sensation went on Ellen. Then she made his dream come true.

A flaw-less performance

He has autism and never plays in public. Watch what happens when he finally does.

A chance encounter

Two women sit next to each other on a flight. What happens next changes the course of their lives.

