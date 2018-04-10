What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A rockin' reptile. A yodeling surprise. And an electric performance. It's time for this week's politics-free news.
A punk rock turtle
If his green hair doesn't grab your attention ... his breathing technique might.
A ticketless concert
Coachella is upon us. But don't despair if you don't have tickets.
A dirty list
Strawberries are repeat offenders. Check out who else is on the 'dirty dozen' list.
A grand ole surprise
This yodeling viral sensation went on Ellen. Then she made his dream come true.
A flaw-less performance
He has autism and never plays in public. Watch what happens when he finally does.
A chance encounter
Two women sit next to each other on a flight. What happens next changes the course of their lives.