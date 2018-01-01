Clear

'Incredibles 2' trailer features Elastigirl at the center of the action

Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 2:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2018 12:15 AM

Elastigirl has a lot on her plate in the trailer for "Incredibles 2."

Scroll for more content...

In the film, the superhero mom (voiced by Holly Hunter) finds herself recruited for a new job that requires husband Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) to stay home with the couple's three children.

Let's just say the transition isn't easy for anyone -- especially when there's a combustible baby in the equation.

On top of domestic dealings, the super family -- with help from Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) -- must also contend with a creepy new villain: the Screen Slaver.

The long-awaited sequel to "The Incredibles" comes 14 years after the original first hit theaters.

"Incredibles 2" debuts June 15.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 67°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It