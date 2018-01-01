Clear

Norfolk Collegiate School closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'; Bomb threat being investigated

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 10:07 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 3:51 PM

Norfolk Collegiate School is closed Friday due to what they say are "unforeseen circumstances."

The closure comes after several incidents at the school over the past week.

Norfolk Police confirm to News 3 that a bomb threat was called in to the school at 6:50 a.m. Friday morning. Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews are currently at the school investigating the threat.

Norfolk Police also confirm that they are investigating an incident that was reported to them on April 9. The incident reportedly involves two juveniles and some alleged "sexual misconduct."

It is unknown at this time if these two incidents are connected.

