Clear

Heather Locklear pleads not guilty to charges of attacking police

Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged domestic dispute, according to the Ventura C...

Posted: Apr. 13, 2018 9:14 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 2:09 PM

Heather Locklear has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged domestic dispute, according to the Ventura County, California, district attorney's office.

The actress was not in court Thursday for the plea, which her attorney entered on her behalf.

Locklear is charged with five misdemeanor counts: four counts of battery on a peace officer and one count of resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer.

Police were called to Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, California, in February regarding a domestic incident between the actress and her boyfriend.

Authorities declined to identify Locklear's boyfriend.

Heather Locklear arrested following domestic dispute

The former "Melrose Place" star, 56, was taken into custody. Ventura County sheriff's deputies said at the time that Locklear was "extremely uncooperative and physically combative."

Locklear was released on $20,000 bail.

The actress has not commented on the incident.

A pretrial conference is set for June 7.

Ex-"Melrose Place" star arrested after alleged domestic dispute

Locklear has not commented on the case

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Windy with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It