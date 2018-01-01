Frustrated Blue Springs residents take I-70 trash problem into own hands

A busy metro highway, used by many every day, could use a bit of love.

Drivers along a stretch of Interstate 70 have been noticing people using the side of the road as a dumping ground and now they're doing something about it.

It's hard to deny that the stretch of I-70 that passes through Blue Springs, MO, has a trash problem.

Residents are frustrated with the amount of trash along the thoroughfare.

Many have taken to the community Facebook page, to post photos and share their frustration.

Blue Springs resident Ken Horrell says it makes the city look bad as it's the first thing people see when entering the city.

"It paints a picture of people who just don't care," Horrell said. "If you care, obviously you'll take care of disposing of your own trash. When you look at it, it just gives you a really bad feeling. You wonder where it all comes from."

Hundreds of residents, fed up with the issue have planned a community clean-up project for Saturday.

The city also plans to get involved, by providing safety vests, trash bags and a garbage truck to pick it all up once they are finished.

"What our hope is, is that we get some learning from this. We get some citizens together. Obviously, the interest has been incredible to do this," Horrell said. "Hopefully it leads to a bigger effort, a more organized, more community-wide effort."

Due to the location, the city says the areas are the Missouri Department of Transportation's responsibility.

Saturday's clean-up project begins at 8:30 a.m. Those wanting to help can meet in the parking lot near the Office Depot, located at Missouri Highway 7 and Vesper Street.