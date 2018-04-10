Real Madrid headlines Champions League semifinal draw

After a dramatic conclusion to the Champions League quarterfinals, Friday sees the semifinal draw take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

And surprise, surprise, Real Madrid features once again.

Not only are Los Blancos the two-time defending champions in Europe's top club competition but they have remarkably made the semifinals for an eighth straight season.

Real Madrid -- who lead overall with 12 titles -- are joined by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are the most successful sides in the competition from Germany and England respectively with five titles apiece.

But while Bayern are ever presents in the last four, the Reds last played in the semifinals 10 years ago.

Roma ended an even longer drought, having last competed in the final four in 1984 when the Giallorossi eventually lost to Liverpool in the final.

Upset of the quarterfinals

Roma easily pulled off the upset of the quarterfinals, rallying from a three-goal, first-leg deficit to shock Lionel Messi's Barcelona on the away goals rule following a 3-0 victory in Rome on Tuesday.

The hardly believable outcome prompted club president Jim Pallotta to jump into one of Rome's many fountains.

He doesn't care who Roma draw Friday.

"I think we can play against anybody, certainly with what we showed," he was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

"So we'll draw who we draw on Friday. It's a nice little ride."

Juventus nearly emulated their Serie A rivals in producing a gargantuan comeback.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the second leg in Madrid, Juventus leveled proceedings on aggregate Wednesday before Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty deep in injury time to send the home side through 4-3 on aggregate.

The penalty decision in the clash between last year's finalists infuriated legendary Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon, who saw red for bumping into and verbally abusing English referee Michael Oliver.

Ronaldo leads the Champions League in scoring with 15 goals this season while Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino are tied for second on eight.

Salah and Firmino were on target for Liverpool as the Anfield club thrashed runaway Premier League leader Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate.

Bayern -- the only team in the draw leading its domestic league -- are into the semifinals for the fourth time in the last five seasons. A Bayern-Real matchup would see the sides meet in the knockout phase for the fourth time since 2012.