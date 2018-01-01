Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Man found dead in Mesa home

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday night.Police were initially ca...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 8:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:58 AM

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in a Mesa home Tuesday night.

Scroll for more content...

Police were initially called to a home near 32nd Street and Southern Avenue to investigate a "suspicious death," a police spokesperson said. The incident is now believed to be a homicide.

63-year-old Charlton Hogwood was found dead in the home after he was reported late for doing maintenance work, officials said. Hogwood was found by a family member who contacted police.

"Signs of trauma were found at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

It's also suspected that drugs played a role in the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been identified.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It