Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nope! North Carolina restaurant serving up 'tarantula burger'

Sometimes you can't say "nope" enough.But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a "taran...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 6:31 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:42 AM

Sometimes you can't say "nope" enough.

Scroll for more content...

But for whatever reason, one Durham restaurant is saying yes to a "tarantula burger."

Bull City Burger and Brewery is serving up the dish in celebration of Exotic Meat Month.

The only way to get ahold of the eight-legged beef sandwich is by winning the Tarantula Challenge.

The burger costs $30 and includes a pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

Participants can sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. Then, they have to watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

If the selected participant eats the entire burger, they'll get a free t-shirt.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It