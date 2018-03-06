Oklahoma teacher walkout ends

After nine days, the Oklahoma teacher walkout is ending, the state's largest teachers union said on Thursday. But teachers say the fight for more school funding and higher teacher pay will continue.

"We have created a movement and there's no stopping us now," Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Thursday. "This fight is not over just because the school bell rings once more and our members walk back into schools."

The OEA decided to end the walkout with $479 million in funding for the next school year -- less than what they'd hoped to achieve, Priest said in a news conference.

"We need to face reality," Priest told reporters. "Despite tens of thousands of people filling the Capitol and spilling out onto the grounds of this Capitol for nine days, we have seen no significant legislative movement since last Friday."

Priest said the OEA had been in negotiations with lawmakers in both the Oklahoma House and Senate when it became clear that "Senate Republicans won't budge an inch on any more revenue for public education."

The OEA had been polling its members throughout the walkout, and Priest said that by Thursday, 70% of respondents indicated they were unsure of continuing the walkout. But some teachers said they were not polled before the final decision to end the walkout.

"I'm disappointed in the pullout of support from our teacher-led movement to secure more funding for our schools before a consensus was reached through a majority of polling efforts," said Jessica Lightle, a teacher at Puterbaugh Middle School in McAlester, Oklahoma.

"I am, however, energized and motivated by the community of teachers, parents and students who have vowed to keep fighting for a better education for our children. This is a long road to recovery and Oklahomans have actively engaged to heal our system. I look forward to the future."

Her husband, McAlester High School English teacher Jason Lightle, said complacency had allowed the state education system to deteriorate, and gains were modest compared to the need. But he hopes the energy of the walkout will change that.

"My hope is that this walkout results in citizens becoming more engaged with their representatives at all levels so that the state of Oklahoma will become citizen-led, just as this walkout was teacher-led, and improvements can be made across the board. Complacency simply cannot be allowed any longer."

Priest said Oklahoma teachers had secured a victory. Reporters at Thursday's news conference pressed her, pointing out the union gained little, if any, additional funding than what they had before the beginning of the walkout.

Before teachers walked out on April 2, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill giving teachers a $6,100 raise. The OEA had called passage of the bill a "truly historic moment," but said it didn't go far enough. It wanted that figure to be $10,000. Fallin also signed a bill that raised education funding over the next fiscal year by $50 million. The teachers' union also wanted that number to be higher.

"I'm glad teachers who participated in the union strike will return to teaching their students. They've been out for two weeks, and it's time for them to get back to school," Fallin said in a statement. "Student learning at schools affected by the strike has been halted for nearly two weeks at a critical time in the academic year when federal and state testing requirements need to be completed."

Efforts to obtain more education funding will continue away from the Capitol, Priest said. The OEA will be supporting its members and candidates who are running for office during the midterm elections against those who opposed funding Oklahoma's schools.

Teachers had said additional spending was needed, pointing to deteriorating school facilities and rundown or outdated textbooks.

The Oklahoma educators' walkout came on the heels of another walkout in West Virginia, where Gov. Jim Justice signed a bill giving teachers a 5% pay raise after nine days.

Oklahoma teachers said additional spending was needed to improve deteriorating school facilities and outdated school supplies. Many said they paid for classroom supplies with their own money while working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Yukon High School teacher Jonathan Moy blamed legislators for their unwillingness to budge. But he said he's ready to go back to school.

"I told my students before this began that Oklahoma legislators have shown that education isn't a priority. Now the nation has proof of this," he said. "It's disappointing, but I think we've accomplished as much as we can. The kids are the priority."