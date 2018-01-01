East Hartford dispatcher honored after helping deliver baby over the phone

A 911 dispatcher was united with the baby that she helped deliver over the phone.

It was a 911 call to welcome a new life into the world and it's not one that the dispatcher or the parents are going to forget.

"The phone rings and you don't know how things are going to go but this one just turned out beautifully," said Stacie Rosedale, East Hartford Public Safety Dispatcher.

On Wednesday, 911 dispatcher Stacie Rosedale was able to meet the baby girl she helped deliver.

The seven-pound, 11-ounce baby girl named Kaylessie didn't come easy.

The father, called 911 around 6 a.m. on March 15, when his girlfriend went into labor in their apartment in East Hartford.

"She's going into labor right now, she's 9 months pregnant," said Livie St. Martin, during the 911 call.

The couple had gone to Manchester hospital around 1 a.m.

"They told her everything is fine just scare, but we left went home and two or three hours later it got worse. She said, 'babe we are going to have this baby right now,'" St. Martin said.

So, St. Martin quickly called 911.

"I'm glad he was home because if he wasn't I don't know what I would've done," said Tanya Mathena, the baby's mother.

Rosedale was on the other end of the line coaching the father through what to do as paramedics were on their way.

Fifteen minutes on the phone and baby Kaylessie was delivered.

"The bathroom floor, the baby just came on the bathroom floor. I just delivered it on the bathroom floor," St. Martin said during the 911 call.

Rosedale responded, "you guys did fantastic. Congratulations sir."

East Hartford paramedics entered right on cue as the baby arrived.

"Stacie's talking to the father through what he couldn't do it changed everything," said Christopher Devine, an East Hartford Fire Department paramedic.

Rosedale was commended by her colleagues at the East Hartford public safety complex on Wednesday as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

"I can honestly say in thirty years this is my proudest moment. So, it just doesn't get any better than this," Rosedale said.

She was also presented with a pink stork pin to indicate the delivery outside a hospital.

"It's beautiful, it's beautiful, we don't ever get this opportunity to see the wonderful end results.," Rosedale said.