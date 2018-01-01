Clear
Jobs in CT's firearms industry on the rise

Despite the national outcry calling for stricter gun-control laws, jobs in Connecticut's firearms industry are on the...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 5:19 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:43 AM

Despite the national outcry calling for stricter gun-control laws, jobs in Connecticut's firearms industry are on the rise.

According to a report released by Newtown-based National Shooting Sports Foundation, the state's gun industry in 2017 provided more than 5,700 jobs versus about 4,900 jobs in 2016.

Total wages also increased by $58 million.

The Connecticut Citizen Defense League says "It is our sincerest hope that once the facts are looked at, all of the missed opportunities to stop a number of these shootings will become clear. There are now many in the habit of laying blame on millions of legal gun owners for the actions of the few."

On Saturday, the CCDL is holding a rally in response to the student walkouts and March for our Rights rallies.

It will take place at the state capitol in Hartford at 11 a.m.

