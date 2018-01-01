Clear
1st black woman nominated to be Marine brigadier general

Marine Corps Col. Lorna Mahlock has been nominated to serve as the first black female brigadier general, the Marine C...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 4:46 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:45 AM

Marine Corps Col. Lorna Mahlock has been nominated to serve as the first black female brigadier general, the Marine Corps media office said.

Mahlock was nominated by President Donald Trump, and Defense Secretary James Mattis announced the nomination on Tuesday.

According to his announcement, Mahlock is currently the deputy director of the Operations, Plans, Policies, and Operations Directorate at the Marine Corps headquarters in Washington.

Her nomination was one of several by the President that Mattis announced Tuesday.

Last year, an infantry battalion at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina received the first female infantry Marines, who were set to serve in the 1st Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, with specializations as rifleman, machine gun and mortar, 1st Lt. John McCombs, a Marines spokesman, said at the time.

Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
