Man arrested after threatening Mormon missionaries with knife, police say

A man who allegedly approached two male Mormon missionaries and threatened them with a knife is being held in the Ban...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 4:28 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:45 AM

A man who allegedly approached two male Mormon missionaries and threatened them with a knife is being held in the Bannock County Jail.

Pocatello Police Department spokesman Lt. Ian Nelson tells EastIdahoNews.com Forrest Von John, 39, approached two Mormon missionaries in the 300 block of Washington Wednesday night. After asking to speak with them, Nelson says John displayed odd behavior. John began speaking in a strange voice and becoming more aggressive.

John pulled a knife and at one point was holding it within inches of both victim's faces, Nelson says.

After putting the knife away, John grabbed one of the missionaries by the neck. A struggle ensued. Nelson says the missionaries were able to hold John on the ground and notify police.

Officers arrived around 9:30 p.m. and took John in custody.

John was arrested on two counts of felony aggravated assault. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

