SAG wants Hollywood to stop holding meetings in hotel rooms

One Hollywood guild is calling for an end to a longtime practice it says has allowed predators to "exploit performers behind closed doors."

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has issued a new guideline, asking Hollywood to stop holding professional meetings and auditions in private hotel rooms and residences -- something that has for a long time been considered common practice in the industry.

Talent representatives -- such as agents and managers -- are also being urged by the guild to refrain from sending clients to meetings "in these high-risk locations."

"We are committed to addressing the scenario that has allowed predators to exploit performers behind closed doors under the guise of a professional meeting," SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement.

The measure comes about six months after Hollywood's reckoning with sexual harassment began.

In October, multiple women came forward with alleged instances of sexual harassment and misconduct involving former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

To date, more than 80 women have made allegations against Weinstein that range from harassment to rape and span several decades. (Through a spokesperson, Weinstein has repeatedly denied "any allegations of non-consensual sex.")

Several of the alleged incidents took place in hotel rooms after women were told they'd be meeting with Weinstein to discuss possible projects or professional opportunities.

In February, the guild issued a new code of conduct that aimed to curtail sexual harassment.

Anita Hill, who chairs a sexual harassment prevention committee assembled by Hollywood executives, praised SAG-AFTRA's move in a statement.

"The implementation of this guideline marks an important first step in communicating appropriate industry standards for professional practices," she said.