Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charles Co. officers save 9 ducklings trapped in drain grate

Just some lucky ducks! After a call from a man who saw a momma duck quaking for help near a street drain grate, Charl...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 2:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 2:47 AM

Just some lucky ducks! After a call from a man who saw a momma duck quaking for help near a street drain grate, Charles County officers came to the rescue!

Scroll for more content...

It appeared that the momma duck was hysterically quacking because all nine of her baby ducks had fallen into the drain and could not get out.

That's when Charles County Officer Mohler opened the gate on one side while Officer Coulby guarded the other side to save the ducklings. They were able to get five of the baby ducks out of the hole but struggled to get the others.

The help of a good Samaritan named Chad Marshell intervened and saved the day as he crawled 200 feet in the hole to guide the other baby ducks towards Officer Mohler.

What a great way to save the day. All of the nine ducklings were reunited with their momma duck.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It