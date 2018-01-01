Clear
Daughters' wheat allergy inspires mom to found gluten-free bakery

How's this for a baked-goods compliment: "It tastes like gluten!"That's what they strive for at Emily Kate's B...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 1:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 7:53 PM

How's this for a baked-goods compliment: "It tastes like gluten!"

That's what they strive for at Emily Kate's Bakery in Prairie Village, Kansas.

There really is an Emily and a Kate.

They are the daughters of founder Robin Knight.

About eight years ago, oldest daughter, Emily, called home from college saying she had not been feeling well for a month or so.

After a visit to the doctor, she made a dietary change: no more wheat or gluten.

Sure enough, she started to feel better within days.

Then, younger daughter, Kate, was diagnosed with a wheat allergy, too.

One thing the family quickly realized is that there was really nothing in the from-scratch, gluten-free category to match good old-fashioned cupcakes, or cinnamon rolls, or brownies.

Robin channeled her inner (here-to-fore unknown) baker and created Emily Kate's Bakery.

Now, the bakery churns out gluten-free treats headed for retail outlets throughout the city as well as weddings and graduations and, really, any occasion.

It takes lots of experimentation to come up with a taste that is good, and good for you.

Baking without gluten and wheat is a challenge.

But, the results are delicious and Emily and Kate know you'll never miss the gluten.

In fact, even if you are NOT gluten sensitive, these could well become your go-to treats.

