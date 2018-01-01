Oklahoma teacher offering free rides to other teachers trying to get to the Capitol for the walkout

An Edmond teacher is offering free rides to teachers trying to get to the Capitol for the walkout.

"I couldn't tell you how many people have been in this car," Troy Frieling said. "I have no idea. I've had children, administrators, support staff, just teachers in general."

For the last eight days, Troy Frieling has shuttled people to and from the Capitol from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. He picks them up at their cars parked in neighborhoods a few miles away and drops them off just a few steps from the rally.

Frieling is a teacher himself and so is his wife.

"Honestly I wanted to be able to serve the teachers," Frieling said. "I just didn't feel like my time standing in line up there was going to help anything."

He said he has picked up some of the same people day after day.

A ride in Frieling's truck is completely free.

"They've asked me, 'Do you want donations?' and I'm like, 'No, it wouldn't be a free ride if you gave me donations.'"

He said he has find a few dollars left behind in his truck. The only thing he asks of his passengers is they sign a poster in his car. He's already filled up one poster and has hundreds on his second poster.

"It took five minutes off our day, but it's also refreshing after such a long week and a half to continue to see the community being helpful and supportive," . Randi Mahoney, a teacher at Ralph Downs in Ponca City, said.

At the end of the day, Frieling brings them back to their cars.