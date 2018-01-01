Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour: Behind the scenes

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.

On Wednesday, Swift shared a series of photos on Instragram from her rehearsals.

"Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers," Swift captioned a group photo. "Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ."

There were also candid shots of Swift, her dancers and others as well as a photo of the pop star being lifted as part of what appears to be the show's choreography.

She captioned some of the photos, "Ur so gorgeous," a lyric from her single "Gorgeous" from the "Reputation" album.

The eagerly awaited tour is in support of Swift's platinum-selling album of the same name and is scheduled to end November 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.