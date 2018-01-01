Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' tour: Behind the scenes

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.On...

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 10:59 AM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 3:30 PM

Taylor Swift's "Reputation" tour kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona, and the singer is hard at work on it.

On Wednesday, Swift shared a series of photos on Instragram from her rehearsals.

"Say hi to the reputation Stadium Tour dancers," Swift captioned a group photo. "Been spending my days rehearsing with these overwhelmingly talented people. 28 DAYS TIL GLENDALE AZ."

There were also candid shots of Swift, her dancers and others as well as a photo of the pop star being lifted as part of what appears to be the show's choreography.

She captioned some of the photos, "Ur so gorgeous," a lyric from her single "Gorgeous" from the "Reputation" album.

The eagerly awaited tour is in support of Swift's platinum-selling album of the same name and is scheduled to end November 9 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Singer is in rehearsals for her tour that kicks off in May

She shares photos of rehearsals on social media

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 55°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It