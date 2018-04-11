Kardashians keeping up during Khlo- drama

Khlo- Kardashian may be in the midst of some public drama, but you wouldn't know it based on her family's social media accounts.

The very pregnant reality TV star is being buzzed about after reports that her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, has been seen in the company of other women.

Khlo- Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: A timeline

Neither she nor Thompson have publicly commented on any of those reports, and a glimpse at her family's social media shows business as usual for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo Wednesday of her and sister Kim lounging in green swimsuits with the caption, "You got green on your mind, i can see it in your eyes."

On Tuesday sister Kendall Jenner posted a photo of her and Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex and the father of her three children, donning skydiving gear.

"Did it!" Jenner captioned the photo.

Youngest sister and new mom Kylie Jenner has been on Instagram showing off her body after snapping back from childbirth in February, her sparkly painted nails and her cosmetics brand.

Kim Kardashian West spent some time on Twitter promoting the semifinals of the Lifetime series "Glam Masters," which the network says "puts beauty influencers through themed challenges allowing them to put their best face forward." It has a partnership with the reality star's cosmetics line.

Thompson, who plays with the Cleveland Cavaliers, was reportedly booed by spectators in a game Wednesday night against the New York Knicks. Some held signs in support of Khlo- Kardashian.

The mother-to-be has not posted on social media since the reports of cheating were published.