Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Woman 'dabs' behind Trump in Oval Office

As President Trump signed the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act into law, a victim of sex trafficking 'dabbed' behind him.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2018 6:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2018 5:55 AM

Scroll for more content...

Some people dance when no one is watching -- and some people dance when the world is watching.

One woman did just that Wednesday when she "dabbed" and danced in the Oval Office as President Donald Trump signed the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017.

The woman, identified to reporters only as "MA," is a sex trafficking survivor. She was the first to sue Backpage.com, a classified ads website that has long been criticized as failing to crack down on sex trafficking on its platform. Seven people associated with the website were recently indicted on charges of facilitating prostitution, conspiracy and money laundering.

The new law paves the way for victims to hold websites accountable for knowingly facilitating sex trafficking.

"Trafficking is probably worse today than at any time in our history," the President said during the signing ceremony. "You are not alone."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 62°
Warm again today; storms possible tonight and Saturday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It