Omaha couple stranded in Mexico after severe car crash

What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in C...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 7:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 5:56 AM

What was supposed to be a getaway celebrating an Omaha couple's three year anniversary, left the couple stranded in Cabo.

On Saturday, Andrea Holiday and her husband Andre Holiday were seriously injured in a car crash.

Now - Holiday is at a Mexican hospital - with severe brain swelling and a shattered arm.

Medics initially took the couple to a private clinic outside Cabo instead of a closer hospital inside the city. They had to pay about $3,000 in cash upfront and were denied care.

Holiday needs to undergo surgery and the swelling in her brain needs to go down before she can return home to Omaha for further treatment.

You can help by donating to via GoFundMe.

