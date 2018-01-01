Toddler's death being investigated as homicide in St. Louis County

St. Louis County Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy as a homicide.

Officers found Cayden Carson unresponsive in the 5600 block of Helen Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday. He was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said they were originally called to the home for a sick case.

The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death but has now been reclassified as a homicide.

St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information regarding the incident.