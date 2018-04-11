Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- House Speaker Paul Ryan announced he will not seek re-election. His retirement brings immediate ramifications for the GOP in a tough midterm year. In our key race ratings, Ryan's seat and six others moved toward the Democrats.

-- "Get ready Russia," President Donald Trump warned, tweeting that the US response in Syria is coming after an alleged chemical weapons attack there. Trump caught most of his aides off guard, with his tweet coming before key US allies had reached an agreement.

-- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was grilled by Congress again, this time going before House members. He faced tougher questions today, with lawmakers pressing him on whether and how Facebook tracks users after they log off and on the sale of illegal drugs on the platform. Zuckerberg also revealed in the hearing that his own data was exposed in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Catch up on the highlights here.

-- FBI agents were seeking records related to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape when they raided the office and hotel room of Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, earlier this week, The New York Times reported.

-- Mariah Carey revealed she has bipolar disorder. The singer says that, though she was diagnosed with the mental health condition in 2001, she lived in denial for years and only recently sought treatment.

-- At least 4,800 women with ovarian cancer are suing Johnson & Johnson over its talc powders. But whether the substance actually causes cancer is still a matter of heated scientific debate.

-- The Bill Cosby trial continued with emotional testimony from one of his accusers. "You remember, don't you, Mr. Cosby?" the witness asked in court, after describing an incident in which she says Cosby assaulted her.

-- Mitzi Shore, who could make and break careers as the owner of the Comedy Store, has died after battling Parkinson's disease. She was 87.