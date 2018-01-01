Clear
Man accused of using movie money at Burlington Coat Factory

A Metairie man who's on probation for robbery was arrested in Kenner for using fake $100 bills at Burlington Coat Fac...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:01 AM

A Metairie man who's on probation for robbery was arrested in Kenner for using fake $100 bills at Burlington Coat Factory.

According to Kenner Police, the bills that 32-year-old Jesse Galarza used were labeled "for Movie Production Purposes" only.

Galarza reportedly admitted to using the counterfeit money.

He was arrested on charges of monetary instrument abuse and theft, and was also booked on a probation and parole detainer and a warrant from Orleans Parish for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of synthetic cannabinoids.

No bond had been set as of Saturday night.

