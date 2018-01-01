Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sprinkler system helps keep business from going up in flames

Tucson Fire is investigating after a fire broke out at the Tucson Cycle and Ski in the 4600 block of 22nd Street....

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 6:01 AM

Tucson Fire is investigating after a fire broke out at the Tucson Cycle and Ski in the 4600 block of 22nd Street.

Scroll for more content...

According to crews on scene, firefighters were called to the building around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a sprinkler alarm deployment.

When fire crews arrived they saw white smoke coming from the building's eaves. Firefighters were able to get flames under control, which were contained to the mechanical room.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Tucson Fire says automated sprinkler systems in the building helped keep the fire from spreading.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It