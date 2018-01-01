Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Paul Ryan: 'No plans to run for anything'

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he has no plans to run for another office, including president, in an interview with CNN...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 2:38 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2018 5:58 AM

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he has no plans to run for another office, including president, in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on "The Lead" Wednesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

"No plans to run for anything," the Wisconsin Republican said. "And I really don't think I'll change my mind."

Ryan spoke to CNN just hours after he announced his retirement from Congress at the end of this term, saying he will relinquish the speaker's gavel in January and that he is stepping down to spend more time with his teenage children.

Asked if he would seek another public office, Ryan shook his head and said, "Not while my kids are growing up."

"I really don't see it," Ryan said. "I really thought when I took this job, Jake, that this is probably the last elected office I would have. I'm not going to run for president. You know, that's not my plan. I'm not going to do that. I really want to spend time doing the things that I've just discussed doing. I'm always going to advocate for the causes I have, but right now, the last thing I'm thinking about is running for something."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It