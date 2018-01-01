Google Waterway View: Tech company mapping South Florida waterways

Apparently Google is done mapping streets. Now, the tech company is taking to the waterways and what better place to start than here South Florida!

Public relations firm Pierson Grant said in a Tuesday news release the new venture, called Google Waterway View, plans to map areas from Miami-Dade County all the way up to the Jupiter Inlet.

This is similar to Google Street View, which for a number of years has fitted cars with 360-degree cameras providing panoramic views of landmarks.

Google's first ever "mapping boat" set sail at the end of March in South Florida. Waterways that have already been completed include Dania Cut up to Fort Lauderdale and the New River.

The tech giant said this will be a great free resource for boaters so they can check out waterfront boating amenities like gas docks, marinas and restaurants.

Future planned mappings include:

Intracoastal Waterway from the mouth of the New River north to Pompano Beach

Intracoastal Waterway Pompano Beach to Lake Worth

Intracoastal Waterway at Lake Worth northward to Jupiter Inlet

Miami River and Intracoastal Waterway northward to Dania Cut

Intracoastal Waterway from Miami southward to Ocean Reef

Google Waterway View is synced with Google Maps, giving boaters access to information as they cruise and enjoy the sun and fun of South Florida.