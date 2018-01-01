Dog abuse leads to two arrests

Police in Southington arrested a couple because of the poor conditions in which their three dogs lived.

They said Jason and Kelly Savage face a number of charges, including animal cruelty, no dog rabies vaccination and failure to comply with dog ownership requirements.

Police said both were arrested on Monday around 9 p.m.

Southington Animal Control began investigating the case in February.

It was reported that the three dogs were abandoned in a basement bedroom of the Savages' home.

The room was found to be uninhabitable with trash and feces all over the floor.

Animal control also found that one of the dogs was removed before it got there and brought to another home. It was eventually located.

Police said all three dogs were in poor health, had fleas and an unhealthy odor. The one that was moved was stained with urine and feces.

They said it was a family member who turned the couple in when they helped them move in February.

"She saw the room was covered in feces, urine stains, covered with bugs. She saw it had three dogs. She contacted the police department," said Lt. Steve Elliot of the Southington Police Department.

A Maltese named Riley and two Shepard-Mastiff mixes were found in the home. The 9-year-old Shepard mix mother named Angel and her 7-year-old daughter Sasha.

Riley passed away and Angel had to be euthanized due to such poor health. Sasha was prescribed medication.

"Angel, at the vet's recommendation, had to be put down, she was euthanized. She was in too bad of condition," Elliot said.

Sasha is not at the pound in Southington and available for adoption.

Both Jason and Kelly Savage were released on bond and are due back in court in May.