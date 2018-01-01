Custodian faces judge for middle school shooting threat

A custodian for Stafford Middle School appeared in court on Tuesday on accusations that he threatened to "shoot up" the school.

David Wachta, 58, was arrested on Monday and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

School administrators said they learned that the threat was made on Friday.

According to state police, two witnesses provided a statement about the threat.

All public schools in the district were place in a "soft lockdown" on Monday until Wachta turned himself in to troopers. That meant that student activities in the school were not affected, but students were not allowed outside for recess and other activities.

Wachta eventually did surrender himself to the resident state trooper's office.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Wachta was being held on a $100,000 bond and due in Rockville Superior Court.