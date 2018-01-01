Clear
7 families displaced after 2-alarm fire at apartment building

Seven families are without a home after a fire broke out an apartment building in Florissant Tuesday night.Mul...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 4:13 PM

Seven families are without a home after a fire broke out an apartment building in Florissant Tuesday night.

Multiple fire departments were called to help put out the two-alarm fire in the 3100 block of Leisurewood just before 9 p.m.

When first responders got to the scene they had to pull two people out of the burning building. Those two people were treated at the scene

It reportedly took firefighters sometime before they could start attacking the fire because the gas first had to be shut off.

Firefighters said nobody was seriously injured in the fire.

