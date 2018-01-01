Clear
Frances Bean Cobain hopes her dad would have been proud

Frances Bean Cobain was a toddler when her father, Nirvana frontman ...

Posted: Apr. 11, 2018 10:36 AM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 3:04 PM

Frances Bean Cobain was a toddler when her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, committed suicide in 1994.

Now 25, she has some thoughts about what he might think if he were still alive.

"I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn't like the art I am putting out," she recently told E!. "That's all I would ask of anyone in my life."

The only child of Cobain and rocker Courtney Love, she's an artist who sometimes shares her work on social media.

These days she's focused on making music.

"With regards to music, I don't want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it's all encompassing, and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other," she said. "So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely."

Last year Love talked about what it was like raising her daughter, whom she described as "enigmatic" like her father.

Courtney Love on raising Frances Bean

"I'm so proud of her," Love said. "She won't do anything until she does it on her own. She's very stubborn that way."

Daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love is a visual artist and musician

Love has said her daughter is "enigmatic" like her father

