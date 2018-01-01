North Carolina Mother Pleads for Missing 15-Year-Old Daughter's Return

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes announced Tuesday the FBI is assisting in the search for a missing teen.

The sheriff's office says 15-year-old Amelia Hill was last seen in the area of U.S. 62 and Interstate 85 in Guilford County Saturday night.

A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.

FOX8 sat down with the teen's mom, Stacy Hill, Tuesday morning.

"I love her." Hill said. "We all love her very much and we just want her to come back home."

Hill said her daughter was either angry or embarrassed after she deleted stuff on the 15-year-old's social media pages.

"I went through and found some things that were not acceptable in my house," Hill said.

Hill believes the girl took off sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

"It does not matter what's been done or said or anything else, we just want you back in our lives," Hill said. "We just want you back safe."

Hill does not recognize the man in the surveillance photo. She suspects her daughter could have met the person on social media.

"She's either trying to hide or he's trying to hide her, I don't know which one," Hill said.

Hill's family and friends has been putting up missing person flyers and posting on Facebook. The family even hired a private investigator.

"When you have a person that is at least twice, if not three times your age going around with a child willingly that is unacceptable," Hill said.

Anyone with information on Amelia's location or the identity of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at (336) 641-3355.