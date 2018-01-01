Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Grandmother, mom and daughter injured in Las Vegas Strip robbery

Police are investigating two related robberies that happened late last night.A 71-year-old woman, her adult da...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 7:22 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 9:55 AM

Police are investigating two related robberies that happened late last night.

Scroll for more content...

A 71-year-old woman, her adult daughter and juvenile granddaughter were robbed by 2 men around 11:18 p.m. in the parking garage at Treasure Island on the Las Vegas Strip. Police say the 3 females were battered during the incident. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Next, police say a couple, both of whom are 18 years old, were robbed by the 2 men with a gun in a parking lot at Fashion Show mall.

Police spotted the men in the parking garage of the SLS hotel-casino. The men rammed an empty patrol car in their attempt to escape. After a short foot chase, they were taken into custody by Las Vegas police.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It