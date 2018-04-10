Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

Scroll for more content...

-- The FBI raid on President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, on Monday sought information about payments allegedly made to keep women silent about affairs with Trump more than a decade ago. Trump raged over the raid on Twitter.

-- President Trump canceled an upcoming trip to South America to instead oversee the US response to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria over the weekend, the White House announced.

-- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress for the first time to answer lawmakers' questions about Cambridge Analytica, a Trump-linked data firm that could have had information on more than 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge. Follow live updates from the hearing here.

Ahead of the hearing, an army of 100 life-sized Mark Zuckerberg cutouts took over the US Capitol lawn.

-- Another Trump administration official has been pushed out of the White House. This time, it's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert. He was pushed out of his position by the newly installed national security adviser John Bolton.

-- It's Equal Pay Day, but the gender pay gap isn't just about what you make. Also, Roxanne Jones writes about why she's disconnected from the fight this year.

-- The investigation into the SUV crash in Northern California that killed at least five members of the Hart family continues. An autopsy is scheduled today for a body found near the site where the vehicle plunged off a cliff.

-- The Obamas will not be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding (though it's not been confirmed if they were invited or not). The couple decided against inviting world leaders and political figures "in their official capacity."

-- The impact of diseases, life expectancy and the probability of dying young vary drastically across the United States, and a new study shows just how wide those differences are from state to state. See how your state stacks up.

-- Break out the popcorn tonight: Two biographies take a look at these larger-than-life figures.