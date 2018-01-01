Parkland Shooting Victim's Family Raising Money To Build Playground In Her Memory

They sold t-shirts, bracelets and accepted donations outside Marco's Pizza in Coral Springs Monday.

It was all part of Meadow's Movement, an effort to raise money for a playground in honor of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victim Meadow Pollack and a memorial for the other 16 victims of February's shooting.

"I'm very passionate about a memorial and a playground," said Meadow's father, Andrew. "So I can hear kids playing, having a good time. That means a lot to me."

The playground in honor of his daughter is one of Pollack's passions. Another is increasing school safety.

"There has to be a perimeter," he told CBS Miami. "You can't just walk into a school. We need to hire the right people. School board shouldn't be in charge of security for any school. They're educators."

To help the effort, Marco's Pizza donated 20 percent of all their sales from Monday to the project. Pizzeria owner Adriana Reyes says it's important to support the community.

"We feel in our hearts how these parents feel," Reyes said.

Amanda Perez was a close friend of Meadow's. She was overwhelmed by the turnout for the fundraiser, which she helped to organize.

"[Meadow] was amazing," Amanda said through tears. "She deserves this. Everything, She deserves it. She was our princess so she deserves a princess park."

Andrew Pollack said he's moved by the turnout and the outpouring of support. He says a part of his life ended when he buried his daughter and now he's motivated to protect other kids.

"I'm miserable every day," he said. "That's why I'm doing this. I don't want anyone to feel the way I do."

If you want to donate to this effort, visit remembermeadow.com.

Pollack says they've raised about $300,000 of their $1 million goal.