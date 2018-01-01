Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scottsdale plane crash: Six confirmed dead in Arizona crash

Six people are confirmed dead after a plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday night.According to Scottsda...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 3:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2018 4:14 AM

Six people are confirmed dead after a plane crash in Scottsdale, Arizona on Monday night.

Scroll for more content...

According to Scottsdale police, the crash happened at the TPC Scottsdale golf course near Bell and Hayden roads at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Scottsdale police believe the aircraft, a Piper PA24, originated from Scottsdale Airport, near Hayden Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, and crashed shortly after takeoff.

Police said there were six people aboard the plane, and no one survived.

The names of the individuals involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is at the scene of the crash and is investigating.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It