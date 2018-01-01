Five-year-old dead, two injured in early morning car fire

A five-year-old girl is dead and two others are being treated at a Boise hospital following an early-morning car fire in a west Boise Walmart store parking lot.

About 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a car fire in a parking lot on the 8300 block of West Overland Road. According to a BPD news release, two people were injured and taken to a local hospital.

Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens says "presumptive identification" has been made, but the girl's name has not yet been released pending "forensic identification by DNA analysis."

The vehicle was taken to the Coroner's Office and his being processed for evidence.

The two people who were injured in the fire have been identified by police as an adult female and a toddler. Reports say both were asleep in the car.

"A preliminary investigation shows that there was a portable heating device in the vehicle that is believed to have started the fire. When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed and members of the Boise Fire Department put out the fire," the BPD news release stated.

"This is a tragic situation and one that pains all of us to respond to and even hear about," said Captain Ron Winegar. "Our hearts go out to the family who lost a child today."

Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to the fire and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

