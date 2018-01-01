Legendary investor Jim Chanos to appear on CNNMoney's 'Markets Now'

Jim Chanos will appear on CNNMoney's Markets Now on Wednesday.

The founder and president of the hedge fund Kynikos Associates will speak with CNN's Maggie Lake from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Chanos is known for his success in short selling, or betting that stocks will lose value. In 2009, he correctly predicted that China's debt-fueled economy was due for a setback, and has expressed serious doubts about Elon Musk's companies.

Lake and Chanos will speak about the stocks he believes in - and is betting against - and they'll discuss the recent market volatility. Lake will also speak to experts about what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony could mean for the company.

