Virginia Aquarium's baby octopus grabs bite to eat from inside hiding spot

The Virginia Aquarium has shared another video of one of their baby octopuses grabbing something to eat!

The aquarium posted a new video to their Facebook page showing one of the babies grabbing a bite to eat from inside its hiding spot in a shell.

The aquarium says the babies eat cut up pieces of shrimp, scallops and fish.

The baby Caribbean Two-Spot Octopuses hatched on February 6.

They're not on display to the public yet but the aquarium continues to keep a close watch for fun moments to share!