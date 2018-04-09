Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Cardi B's baby gift from Jimmy Fallon

Is Cardi B having a baby girl?That's what Jimmy Fallon's gift to her is leading some to believe.The rap...

Posted: Apr. 10, 2018 11:04 AM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2018 4:14 PM

Is Cardi B having a baby girl?

That's what Jimmy Fallon's gift to her is leading some to believe.

The rapper co-hosted Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and received a few baby gifts.

She posted a video on Instagram showing a gift basket that Fallon gave her.

"This is the first baby gift I have gotten from Jimmy Fallon," Cardi B said before pulling out a pint-size leopard print coat that looked very much like one she has been photographed in. "This is so cute!"

The basket also contained a blinged-out baby bottle, a purple blanket similar to one the rapper carries, Fallon's book "Everything Is Mama," and a teddy bear wearing a T-shirt inscribed with the title of a Cardi B song, "Washpoppin."

Stand-up comic and "Saturday Night Live" writer John Mulaney, a guest on the show, also presented her with a gift from him and his wife -- a baby cardigan that he renamed "a Cardi G."

"Oh my God this feels weird," the rapper said. "Babies are so little."

The 25-year-old star revealed her pregnancy over the weekend on "SNL" and said she has been grateful for all the support she's received.

Cardi B thankful for all the baby love

She's expecting her first child and is engaged to the baby's father, rapper Offset.

Rapper co-hosts "The Tonight Show" with Fallon

John Mulaney also gives Cardi B a baby cardigan

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 52°
Zionsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 54°
Spring is here (briefly)
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It