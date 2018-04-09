Top Judiciary Republican: It's 'suicide for the President to fire' Mueller

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Tuesday that if President Donald Trump were to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, "it would be suicide."

"I think it would be suicide for the President to fire him," Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley told CNN. "I think the less the President says about this whole thing, the better off he will be. And I think Mueller is a person of stature and respected and I respect him. Just let the thing go forward."

On Monday, the FBI raided the offices and hotel room of Trump's longtime fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen. Trump told reporters at the White House that the raid was "a disgrace," which led media to ask if the President would fire the special counsel.

"Why don't I just fire Mueller? Well, I think it's a disgrace what's going on. We'll see what happens," he said, making sure to repeat the question for the cameras. "And many people have said, you should fire him."

Other Republican senators maintained Tuesday that additional protections of Mueller's investigation aren't necessary but some GOP members offered similar warnings to Grassley's, that any move by Trump to oust Mueller would be cataclysmic for his presidency.

"I believe that Director Mueller has an important job to do, and I believe he can discharge that job in a professional and impartial sort of way," said the Senate's No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn of Texas. "So my advice to anybody would let Director Mueller do his job."