GOP congressman disagrees with Trump over response to Cohen raid

A Republican congressman said Tuesday he disagrees with President Donald Trump's assertion that an FBI raid on the office and hotel room of Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is an "an attack on our country."

A source familiar with the matter has told CNN authorities seized documents related to the porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom Cohen is involved in a legal dispute, but special counsel Robert Mueller's office provided some of the information used by the Southern District of New York to obtain its warrants.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger answered "no" when asked by CNN "New Day" co-anchor Alisyn Camerota if "what Robert Mueller is doing" is an attack on the country.

"No, no. I mean, look, justice needs to be served in whatever capacity, so it's not an attack on our country," the Illinois Republican said.

Kinzinger also noted that he doesn't think Trump's commentary on the Russia investigation is "helpful at all."

"Whenever you tweet, there can be trouble, especially when it's a tweet based out of kind of what's going on at the moment, so I wish he didn't."

Trump lashed out Tuesday morning over the raid, declaring that attorney-client privilege is "dead" and, in an apparent reference to Mueller's investigation, bemoaned what he said was a "total witch hunt."